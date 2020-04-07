Appeal following reports of illegal fishing on north-east river

Officers are appealing for information after people were spotted poaching in the north-east.

The men were seen on the River Don near Kemnay using a rod and line to catch salmon without a permit.

Special Constable Mike Flaherty said: “We believe these men may be taking advantage of our rivers being quieter than normal due to the restrictions on travel caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would appeal to local residents who see anyone fishing at the current time to report this to police on 101 quoting incident number 0689 of April 7.”