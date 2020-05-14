Appeal following fuel thefts in north-east villages

Police have warned north-east residents to be vigilant following fuel thefts in the region.

There were two incidents reported, one in Rothiemay between May 4 and May 7 and one in Glenrinnes between May 12 and May 14.

PC Renton warned local people to remain vigilant and watch for suspicious behaviour:

“These have occurred at rural locations.

“I urge residents to remain vigilant & take necessary precautions to protect yourself and property and fuel tanks.”

Anyone with information should call 101, referencing 1089 of May 11.