Appeal following break-in at north-east recycling centre

Police are appealing for information after a north-east recycling centre was broken into.

The Waterford Recycling Centre in Forres was damaged and a number of items stolen during the incident which took place between 3.20pm yesterday and 6.45am today.

Inspector Keli McPhail, of Forres Community Policing, said: “There has been some damage to the inside of the recycling centre as well as a number of items stolen.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area overnight or in the early hours to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask that if anyone has any dashcam footage and was driving around the area at the time to please get in contact with officers.

“If anyone in the Forres community sees anything out of place when out late or early morning then please call us.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0420 of 27 January, 2020.