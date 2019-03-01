Appeal as yellow road roller stolen from near Aberdeen park

A bright yellow road roller has been stolen from an Aberdeen street.

The JCB vehicle, with two large rollers on the front and back, was taken from Great Southern Road, near Duthie Park at around 4.50pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the large vehicle yesterday to get in touch.

PC Sam Wightman said: “I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible as our inquiries continue.

“This is usually a busy area and I would hope that any movements involving such a large piece of equipment might have attracted someone’s attention at the time, whether you thought it was suspicious or not.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0565 of March 1.