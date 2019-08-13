Appeal as police continue search for missing north-east men Ruairidh and Keith

Police are continuing to search for two north-east men who have been reported missing.

Ruairidh Sandison, 24, went missing after a night out in his hometown of Peterhead on Saturday.

He was last seen at around 4.20am in the Gadle Braes area and appeared on CCTV in the same area shortly after 5am.

Divers and marine officers carried out searches along the coast of Gadle Braes yesterday.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “We are aware Ruairidh was out in Peterhead town centre.

“He returned to the area of his home address with a friend and was last seen around 4.20am.

“He was seen on local CCTV a short time later.

“As time goes on we are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“We are not ruling anything out, but our focus is predominantly on the coastline.

“It would be fair to say Ruairidh is quite well-known in the local area and we hope people will remember if they saw him or spoke to him in the hours before or after his disappearance.

“Anyone with information they believe could help is asked to contact us on 101 and we will be in touch.”

Meanwhile, officers are also continuing to search for missing Aberdeen man Keith Roger, 52, and there are reports he may have travelled to the Central Belt.

Mr Roger, who lives in the Gordon Street area of Aberdeen, sparked a search after a vehicle he had access to was involved in a collision on the B993 road at Kemnay on Friday August 9 at 5.05am.

The vehicle was found abandoned on its roof – but Mr Roger is believed to have since travelled to Stonehaven and onwards to Stirling at around 6.15pm on Saturday August 10.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in, with grey/white balding hair. There are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is also asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.