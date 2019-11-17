Appeal as man, 56, left with serious facial injuries after assault in north-east

A 56-year-old was left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted in a north-east town by a group of men.

Officers in Elgin have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward following the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning in the town centre.

The man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital with serious facial injuries after the incident at around 2am.

Sergeant Phil Wu of the divisional alcohol and violence reduction unit, Elgin, said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe that there may have been a group of men in their 20s involved in the assault.

“A number of people would have been in the area at the time and we are particularly keen on speaking to a woman wearing a red dress or jumpsuit who may have witnessed this assault.

“If you have any information relating to this incident please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0504 of 17 November 2019, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”

Councillor Graham Leadbitter, who represents the Elgin City South ward, described the incident as “very concerning” and called for anyone with information to contact the police.

He said: “Obviously any kind of serious assault like this is very concerning.

“I would urge anyone who was out in Elgin on Saturday night and saw anything that they think could help the police to get in touch by calling the police on 101.

“Serious assaults of this nature are fortunately unusual but regrettably do occasionally happen and it’s important that anybody who knows anything make the police aware.”