Appeal as man, 56, left with serious facial injuries after assault in north-east

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the north-east.

Officers in Elgin have made the appeal following the incident in the early hours of this morning in the city centre.

A 56-year-old man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital with serious facial injuries after the incident around 2am.

Sergeant Phil Wu of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, Elgin, said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe that there may have been a group of men in their 20s involved in the assault.

“A number of people would have been in the area at the time and we are particularly keen on speaking to a woman wearing a red dress or jumpsuit who may have witnessed this assault.

“If you have any information relating to this incident please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0504 of 17 November 2019, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”