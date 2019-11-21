Appeal after woman steals money from man at Aberdeen cash machine

Police are investigating reports of a woman stealing money from a young man at an Aberdeen city centre cash machine.

The 20-year-old is claimed to have been approached by the thief on Union Street.

She is said to have taken money withdrawn from an ATM outside a Royal Bank of Scotland at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

PC Alex Currie, from the city centre community policing team, said: “The theft was believed to be carried out by a woman, described as being between 40 and 50 years old, around 6ft, slim build with slightly tanned skin and possibly speaking with an English accent.

“She was wearing a blue hooded top and a green gilet at the time.

“Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”