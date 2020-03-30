Appeal after woman robbed on north-east street

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed by two men who demanded money on a north-east street.

The incident happened around 9pm on Friday on High Street, Kemnay.

The 44-year-old woman was walking along the street when she was approached by two men who demanded money.

She gave them a two-figure sum of money and they ran off towards The Burnett Arms Hotel.

The woman was not injured in the incident but was left shaken.

The men are described as white, of slim build, 6ft and 5ft 7ins tall respectively, with short, dark hair and English accents and both were wearing black zip-up jackets and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Chris Bruce, of Ellon CID, said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured but she was left shaken up by the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened, or seen the men both before and after the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 3515 of Friday, 27 March, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”