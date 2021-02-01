Appeal after woman reported missing from Elgin hospital

Police have launched an appeal after a 48-year-old woman went missing from a hospital in Elgin.

Carol Russell, also known as Raine or Apple, has been missing from Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town since 6pm yesterday.

She is known to frequently visit the Lossiemouth area.

Carol is around 5ft 7in tall, white with long brown hair, and speaks with an English accent.

At the time she went missing yesterday evening, she was believed to be wearing a white floating-style skirt, a fawn waist-length jumper, a black jacket and flip flops.

If anyone sees Carol, or if they can offer any information to help find her, they are urged to contact the police on 101 with the reference 3027 of 31/01.