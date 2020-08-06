Appeal after woman is assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen this morning.

The 27-year-old woman was walking on Ashgrove Road at about 9am when a woman came up from behind, threatened her and stole her handbag.

The victim did not require medical treatment however she has been left very distressed by the incident.

Police are looking for a white female suspect, who is around 5 foot in height with a gaunt appearance and slim build.

She has auburn coloured hair, tied in a plait and was wearing a face mask and grey tracksuit trousers.

Officers are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information on the crime.

Detective Barry Wallace said: “A young woman has been extremely upset by this incident.

”I am appealing to members of the public who were in the area around the time of the incident, did you see it, did you see the suspect?

”If you have any information, please contact us. I would also appeal to motorists to check their dash cams as it could have captured images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0831 of Thursday 6 August 2020.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.