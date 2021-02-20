Show Links
News / Local

Appeal after windows smashed on Peterhead street

by David Walker
20/02/2021, 10:25 am
© PAsheep

A number of windows have been smashed on a Peterhead street.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents at Slains Court, which happened between 12.15am on Wednesday and 3.15am on Thursday.

CCTV of the area is being sought, as are witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious between those times.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is urged to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.