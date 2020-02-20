Appeal after window smashed in ‘targeted’ north-east incident

Police are searching for two youths after a window was smashed at a home in a north-east town.

The incident happened on Henderson Drive in Westhill at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe it was a targeted incident and are looking to speak to two youngsters dressed in dark clothing seen at the time.

One youth was on a bicycle and they were both seen to leave in the direction of Wellgrove Road, towards Fraser Drive.

Constable Lewis Moir, of the Garioch Community Policing Team, appealed for any witnesses or people with video footage to come forward.

He said: “This appears to be a targeted crime, I will take robust action ensuring we trace those responsible.

“I ask members of the local community to get in touch if you were in the area at the time, have dash cam footage or personal CCTV cameras which may assist in my inquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3631 of February 19.