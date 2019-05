A car has been stolen from outside an Aberdeen property.

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a black Volkswagen Golf was stolen.

It is believed the vehicle stolen overnight from the Milltimber Gardens East area of Aberdeen.

The car’s registration number is NU14 VZB.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts or sightings of the car is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0478 of May 8 2019.