Appeal after VW Golf stolen from Aberdeen community

An appeal has been launched after a car was stolen in Aberdeen this morning.

The vehicle, a grey VW Golf Plus – registration FT12 CMY – was taken from the Sunert Road area of Milltimber between midnight and 4.45am this morning.

STOLEN

A grey VW Golf Plus with registration FT12CMY was stolen from the Sunert Road area of Milltimber in #Aberdeen between midnight – 4.45am today (Fri 7 June).

Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0483 of 7 June. pic.twitter.com/3dKiHDmHGs — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) June 7, 2019

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0483.