Friday, June 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Appeal after VW Golf stolen from Aberdeen community

by Callum Main
07/06/2019, 9:42 am Updated: 07/06/2019, 9:44 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

An appeal has been launched after a car was stolen in Aberdeen this morning.

The vehicle, a grey VW Golf Plus – registration FT12 CMY – was taken from the Sunert Road area of Milltimber between midnight and 4.45am this morning.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0483.

Breaking