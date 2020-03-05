Appeal after vehicles vandalised in the north-east

Police are appealing for information after a number of vehicles in a north-east town were vandalised.

The motors parked on Hunters Lane in Fraserburgh were damaged between 2pm and 6pm on Tuesday.

PC Scott Murray from the Fraserburgh Community Policing team said: “A number of vehicles had their paintwork damaged, while they were parked in the street.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around that time or who has information about the damage or who could be responsible to call Police on 101, quoting reference CF0055840320.”