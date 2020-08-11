Appeal after vehicles damaged in north-east town

Officers are looking to speak to two teenagers after a number of vehicles were damaged in a north-east town.

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Sunday, with several vehicles damaged on Fraserburgh’s Mid Street, School Street and Firthside Street.

The cost to repair the vehicles is estimated at £1,500.

PC Gibb said: “I would appeal to anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV or dash cam footage to check their systems in case the incident, or part of the incident, is captured. I am keen to speak to two youths approximately 13-18 years old who were seen in the area around the time. Did you see them, do you know them? If yes then please call in’.

Anyone with information can call 101 or leave information on the Police Scotland website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. CF0179810820 refers