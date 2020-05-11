Appeal after vehicle is damaged in north-east car park

Police are appealing for witness after a vehicle was damaged in a north-east car park.

The car was parked in Angler car park near to Artlaw Bridge in Peterhead when it was damaged between 8.20pm and 9.50pm on Friday.

It was located on the road between Inverugie and Woodside.

PC Matthew Lewis said: “Anyone in the area at the time or with relevant dash-cam footage is urged to contact the police on 101, referencing 4791 of May 8.”