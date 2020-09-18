Appeal after vandals trash north-east primary school mud kitchen

A north-east primary school is appealing for help to replace its mud kitchen which was destroyed by vandals.

Staff at Uryside School in Inverurie found the wood structure smashed in half on Monday.

They are now appealing for anyone who is able to help restore the broken toy, or help create a new one to come forward.

Our nursery staff and children were very sad to see the outdoor area vandalised on Monday morning. The children loved… Posted by Uryside School on Friday, 18 September 2020

In a statement on social media, the school said: “The children loved their mud kitchen but unfortunately it is no longer fit for purpose.

“We are appealing to any parents who may be able to help restore this again or help create a new one.

“Any help with this would be greatly appreciated by both staff and children.”