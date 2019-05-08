Appeal after vandals target properties in north-east town

Homeowners have been left out of pocket following a series of vandal attacks in a north-east town.

Officers are appealing for information following the incidents in the Lesmurdie Court area of Elgin on Sunday.

A large number of coping stones were dislodged from garden walls and damaged.

Investigating officer PC Vhari Marandola said: “These incidents have obviously irritated and upset the householders whose property has been vandalised.

“There will also be the cost and inconvenience of repairing the damage caused.

“Damage such as this will not be tolerated and so I am appealing to anyone who has information about these incidents to contact us with information.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2071 of May 6.”

