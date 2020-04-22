Appeal after vandals strike at former Aberdeen school

An appeal for information has been made after a former Aberdeen primary school was vandalised.

Police officers said the former Cordyce Primary School on Riverview Drive in Dyce had a board removed from a door being used to cover it up.

The school was destroyed by a fire in November 2017 following an attack by vandals, although it had closed earlier in the year.

Since it was burned, several counts of vandalism have been reported at the site, including smashed windows, damaged door frames and hinges of the door of the water tank being forced open.

It has been boarded up for several years to ward people away from the building.

PC Richard Clark said: “Please report suspicious incidents to the police.

“Anyone with information should call 101 referencing 2293 of April 14.”

Councillor Barney Crockett, who represents the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone areas, said he was disappointed to hear of the vandalism.

He said: “I think that people are particularly aware of safety at the moment, and people shouldn’t be wandering around putting themselves at risk, particularly by going in a derelict building where they could get trapped, where the emergency services might need called out. I hope folk will learn from that.

“I’m sure the people of Dyce would be very keen to help.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police were called after it appeared someone tried to cut through the front door at Dunnottar Castle.

A statement from the staff said: “Sadly, someone has taken the opportunity while we are closed to try and cut their way through our front door to get into the castle.

“The police have been informed. If you are in the area please keep a lookout for anything suspicious and call the police on 101.”

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.