Appeal after vandals smash windows at north-east Scout hut

A north-east Scout hut has been damaged by vandals.

Windows were smashed at the hut on Roseacre Street in Portsoy at some point between 9.30pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

The cost to repair the damage is expected to be more than £100.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the vandalism to come forward.

Inquiry officer PC Jess Murray said: “The cost to repair the windows is expected to be around a low three-figure sum of money which is both costly and inconvenient for the community.

“I would ask that anyone with information contacts police on 101 using reference number CF0019350119.”