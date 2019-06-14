Appeal after vandals graffiti gravestones in north-east cemetery

An investigation has been launched after vandals damaged gravestones in a north-east town.

Graffiti was sprayed on a number of memorials at Elgin Cemetery, on Linkwood Road, between 4pm and 8pm yesterday.

Officers in the town are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Ross Love said: “This is a completely thoughtless and distasteful act of vandalism and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area around the times given to contact police.

“It will be both costly and inconvenient for the gravestones to be repaired.

“Naturally this is upsetting for anyone who visits the cemetery.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0149230619.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 101 to remain anonymous.”