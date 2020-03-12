Appeal after two taken to hospital after serious crash on north-east road

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash involving a motorbike and sidecar on a north-east road.

The collision, which also involved a white Peugeot Partner Van, happened on the B974 between Fettercairn and Banchory at around 2.20pm yesterday.

The 68-year-old male rider of the Moto Guzzi motorbike and the 67-year-old female passenger were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 60-year-old van driver was uninjured.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or might have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “An investigation into this collision is now underway.

“I appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to please come forward.

“This is also a request for anyone who was in the area and might have dash cam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident 1866 of March 11.”