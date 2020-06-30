Appeal after two sheep found wandering streets of north-east town

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two sheep were discovered on a street in Portlethen.

The welfare charity was contacted by locals who first spotted the animals on Redmire Crescent yesterday.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said, “The sheep were originally reported to us as goats but when we attended we discovered that they were sheep.

“The pair don’t have tags but we are hoping someone recognises them.

“The sheep are currently in our care and we’d like to locate the owners.

“We are urging anyone with any information to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”