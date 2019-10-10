Appeal after two cars stolen in Aberdeen

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two cars were stolen from an Aberdeen street last night.

Both vehicles were taken between 2am and 4am from properties on Oakhill Grange.

The first, a black Volvo XC90 was recovered nearby, however officers believe it may have been driven elsewhere in the city before it was abandoned.

The second vehicle, a white Land Rover Discovery, registration AB03 YVO, is still missing.

Inquiries into both thefts are ongoing, with police keeping an open mind on whether they are related.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, Aberdeen CID, said: “I am appealing to the public for any information regarding the thefts of these two vehicles – one of which still remains missing.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage within Oakhill Grange or surrounding streets from early this morning.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of securing their homes and vehicles before they go to bed at night and to make sure that keys are kept in a secure place within the property.

“By taking simple steps to ensure your home and vehicles are secure, this will make you less likely to be a victim of these types of crimes.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0562 of Thursday October 10 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.