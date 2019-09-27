Appeal after two cars stolen after break-in at Aberdeen home

An appeal has been launched after two cars were stolen from an Aberdeen home last night.

A grey Peugeot 207 Estate, registration ST13 XXJ, and a silver Mercedes ML, registration CU57 OEV, were taken following a break in at a house on Sanday Road between 11pm last night and 4.30am this morning.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything to come forward, and reassured owners that all “available means open to us” will be used to recover the vehicles.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “We ask members of the public to remain diligent and urge anyone who may have any information to contact us.

“I can give reassurance that where vehicles are reported stolen we use all available means open to us to recover them.

“It can be several hours between a vehicle being stolen and it being reported to police so any sightings or any information about suspicious activity can be really important.

“I would encourage members of the public to remain diligent and anyone with information that they think is relevant, no matter how small, is asked to call us.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0417 on September 27, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.