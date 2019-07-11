Appeal after two cars destroyed in suspicious Aberdeen fire

Two cars in an Aberdeen community have been destroyed in a fire.

Officers are appealing for information following the blaze in the Auchinleck Crescent area in the early hours of this morning.

A silver Audi and a red Vauxhall Tigra were destroyed in the blaze, which police are treating as suspicious.

Local Sergeant Mark Adam said: “I appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch as soon as possible as our inquiries continue.

“Thankfully the fire was brought under control quickly by the fire service, but the outcome could have been much worse.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate two other suspicious blazes in Aberdeen.

The first, in the St Machar Court area at around midnight on Saturday June 22, when a red VW Polo and a black VW Polo were set on fire.

And in the second, a brown Kia Sportage, parked in the Donbank Place area was targeted at around 2.30am on Saturday.

Sergeant Adam said: “At the moment it is too early to say whether the incidents are linked, however this will form part of our inquiries.

“Incidents of this nature are rare and can cause a great deal of alarm to people who live nearby, therefore they will not be tolerated.

“Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”