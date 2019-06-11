Appeal after two cars and a motorbike stolen in Aberdeen

Police are reminding people to lock their doors after two cars and a motorbike were stolen in Aberdeen last night.

At some point between 11pm on Monday and 5am this morning a white Audi Q5 was taken from the Morningside Terrace area of the city.

A green Volvo V70 was taken from the Broomhill Road area and a red Honda CRF was taken from the Langdykes Drive area of Cove at around the same time.

Officers have confirmed all three vehicles were recovered in the Mastrick and Northfield areas.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and I’m keen to speak to anyone who either saw any suspicious activity in the areas of Morningside Terrace, Broomhill Road or Langdykes Drive over night or if anyone saw any of these vehicles being drive through the city to call us.

“Thankfully all three vehicles were recovered however all three were stolen by the culprits sneaking into unlocked properties and taking the keys to these vehicles.

“We are continually urging the public to lock their doors and keep their vehicle keys hidden.

“If your vehicle is stolen there is no guarantee you will get it back in the same state that you left it and that your insurance company will be sympathetic if you have left your front door unlocked.

“Thieves are opportunistic and look for unlocked house doors to sneak into and take vehicle keys.

“To reduce the likelihood of your vehicle being stolen always make sure you lock it when leaving it unattended, don’t keep the ignition keys near to the front door and make sure you keep your front door locked especially at night.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0315 of 11 June 2019.”