Appeal after TVs stolen during break-in at north-east home

An appeal has been a launched after electrical items – including two TVs – were stolen from a home in a north-east town.

The property, on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh, was broken into at some point between 5pm on Saturday and 4.05pm on Sunday.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Jon Pinder said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to let us know as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1796 of March 29, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”