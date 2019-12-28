Appeal after tractors damaged in north-east

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a number of tractors were damaged in the north-east.

The fuel tanks of three vehicles were damaged at a premises owned by AM Phillip at Ardlaw near Fraserburgh over Christmas.

The incident happened at some point between 5pm on December 24 and 7.30am yesterday.

And now officers from the Banff and Buchan community policing team are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0992 of 27 December.