Appeal after tools stolen from van in north-east

An appeal has been launched after tools were stolen from a van in the north-east.

The incident happened in the Bredero Drive area of Ellon at around 3.30am yesterday.

PC Lewis Ingram who is investigating the crime said “We are looking for witnesses, and asking residents in the area to check their private CCTV.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to always ensure their vehicles and homes are secure overnight, and to report any suspicious behaviour to ‘101’ straight away.

“Anybody with information regarding this is asked to contact police on 101, and quote incident number 0524 of 10 September, or report this anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”