Appeal after toilets in north-east village vandalised

Toilets in a north-east village have been vandalised.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident at the facilities at Church Square in Ballater.

It’s believed the damage was caused at some point between 2pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

According to Police Scotland, both the male and female toilets were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3143 of December 8.