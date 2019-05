Three vehicles were stolen from an Aberdeen street last night.

Police have requested help after two cars and a motorbike were taken from Salisbury Terrace.

The stolen vehicles include;

A black Vauxhall Mokka – SP63 KKV

A blue Peugeot 3008 – KN17 SBV

A black KTM 650 motorbike – SFO8 NUJ

Anyone who has seen any of these vehicles is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0671.