Appeal after three cars vandalised on Aberdeen street

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for witnesses after three cars were vandalised over the weekend.

The incident happened at some point overnight between Saturday and Sunday in the Cummings Park Crescent area.

Anyone with CCTV of the area, or who saw anything at the time have been asked to come forward by police.

Northfield community Inspector Graeme Smith: “I would ask for anyone who saw or heard anything at this time, to contact us. Or if you have private CCTV that may assist our inquiries, I again urge you to contact us.

“Mindless acts of vandalism will not be tolerated and the team will ensure these incidents are fully investigated.”

“Call police on 101, reference 1594 of June 14. Alternatively you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”