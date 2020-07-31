Appeal after thieves target Aberdeen supermarket and bookies

An appeal has been launched after thieves targeted two businesses in an Aberdeen community.

The Coral Bookmakers on Cove’s Loirston Road was broken into at some point between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 9.30am yesterday.

A number of items were stolen from within.

And this morning, officers were made aware of an attempted break-in at the Co-op in the same area.

Damage was caused to the store during the attempt, which happened between 11.15pm yesterday and 6.15am this morning.

Following the incidents, detectives have confirmed there will be extra patrols in the area.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of North East CID said; “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding either of these crimes to contact Police Scotland.

“I would also appeal to anyone with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cam within the immediate area around Loirston Avenue who may be in a position to assist with our enquiries.

“Although these crimes are similar in nature and are in close proximity to one another, we are keeping an open mind as to whether or not they are directly linked.”

“As part of our enquiries you will see an increase in Police activity in and around Cove.

“Additional patrols will also be carried out during the evenings and early mornings to provide local residents and businesses with reassurance.”

Anyone with information relating to either of the incidents should call 101 or alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, contacted Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0895 of 30th July 2020.