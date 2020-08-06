Appeal after thieves break into north-east auto repair centre

An appeal has been launched after a break-in at an auto repair centre in the north-east.

Thieves made off with more than £1,000 worth of items from the business on Grampian Road in Elgin at some point overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry, but ask anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden from North East Division;s CID said: “We’re at the early stages of the investigation and following up on a number of lines of inquiry.

“I’d urge anyone who may have information about the break-in to get in touch with your local policing team.”

If you have information regarding this crime you can contact the Police on 101, visit your local station to speak to an Officer or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number CF0175450820