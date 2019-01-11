Appeal after thefts from vehicles in north-east town

Police in the north-east have launched an appeal thieves broke into two vehicles and stole items.
The incidents happened in the Arran Avenue and Collieburn Crescent area of Peterhead at some point between Monday and Tuesday.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number CF 0005330119
We are appealing for information following two thefts, from within motor vehicles, on Arran Ave and Collieburn Cresc, #Peterhead between Mon, 7 Jan & Tues, 8 Jan.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any info is asked to contact police on 101 using ref. no. CF0005330119. pic.twitter.com/OYUDogJecF
— NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) January 11, 2019