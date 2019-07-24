Appeal after van and tools stolen from north-east firms

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of businesses were broken into in a north-east town.

In one incident a white Ford Transit Luton-style van – registration LG15 XDH- was taken from Keith Laundry.

And in another tools were taken from McAllister Ground works in Keith.

A third break-in happened at C&P Garage services in Forres, however, nothing was taken.

All three incidents are believed to have overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Sergeant Scott Brander said: “Due to the location of these incidents it is believed a vehicle would have been used and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious to contact us on 101 using reference number CF0183420719.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”