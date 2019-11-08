Appeal after theft of medication from vehicle in north-east

Police are appealing for information after medication was stolen from a vehicle in the north-east.

Officers are investigating the theft which happened on Newell Lane in Peterhead overnight on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into a theft of medication from a motor vehicle on Newell Lane, Peterhead which occurred between 6pm on Wednesday, November 6 and 8.30am Thursday November 7.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 0800 of 7 Nov or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”