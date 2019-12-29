Appeal after string of thefts in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after property worth more than £1,000 was stolen in a string of thefts in Aberdeen.

Detectives are investigating one sneak-in and two housebreakings thefts on Deeside Gardens and Deeside Crescent between 3.30am and 4.45am yesterday morning.

A further theft on North Deeside Road also happened between 12.35am and 6am today.

As a result of these incidents property, including electrical and personal items, worth £1700 was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We know on each occasion that those responsible were disturbed by the occupants of the addresses.

“Did you see anyone running in these area at the material time?

“I would also appeal for anyone with CCTV, including door bell cameras or vehicle dash cams, to come forward and contact police.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind home and vehicle owners of their personal responsibilities around the security of their valuables and to encourage everyone to make these types of crimes difficult to commit by simply locking their homes and vehicles and not leaving any valuable items on open display.

“If you take simple steps to improve the security in and around your home you are far less likely to become a victim of these types of crimes.

“If you are the victim of a crime, such as a theft by housebreaking, it is essential that police are contacted immediately so that officers can attend as a priority. This gives us a greater opportunity to catch those responsible.

“We continue to carry out a number of inquiries in relation to this incident and residents may notice an increase in police patrolling the area.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1141 of the 28 December, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”