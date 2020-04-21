Appeal after someone tries to cut through fortified door at popular north-east castle

Staff at a popular north-east castle are appealing for information after it appeared someone has attempted to cut through their front door.

The incident at Dunnottar Castle was reported to officers today.

Pictures from the scene show that someone has attempted to cut their way through the solid front door of the closed tourist destination.

A statement on the Dunnottar Castle Facebook page said: “Sadly, someone has taken the opportunity while we are closed to try and cut their way through our front door to get into the Castle.

“The police have been informed. If you are in the area please keep a lookout for anything suspicious and call the police on 101.

“If you have any information about this crime, please let us or the police know or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Inspector Allen Shaw, from Stonehaven Police Station, said: “We have been made aware of an attempted break-in at Dunnottar Castle, which is believed to have taken place sometime in the past two weeks.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting incident 1451 of April 21.”