Appeal after sheep is ‘deliberately’ shot dead near Aberlour

Police are investigating after a sheep was “deliberately” shot dead in a field near Aberlour.

The black-faced animal was found dead in a field off the A95 at Carron, about half a mile from the turn-off for the Glenfarclas Distillery.

It was shot sometime between 8pm on Sunday, May 9 and 5pm on Monday, May 10.

Police are appealing for information as they investigate the incident.

Wildlife crime officer PC Hannah Haywood urged anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

She said: “We believe the black faced sheep was deliberately shot and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between Sunday evening and early evening on Monday.

“It is possible that someone may have parked a vehicle, or may have walked along part of the road. If you have dash-cam footage that might show information that would help with our inquiries then please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0729 of Tuesday 11 May, 2021.”