Appeal after sheds set on fire in Aberdeen

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for CCTV and dash cam footage after a number of sheds were set on fire last night.

A number of incidents were reported in the Pittodrie Place and Pittodrie Street areas between 9pm and 10pm yesterday.

Sergeant John Pirie, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “We thoroughly investigate all reports of fire raising. I would request anyone who may have been in the area last night and saw anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch. Do you have dash cam or personal CCTV from the area?”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3511 of 3 March. Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.