Appeal after serious crash involving motorbike and car on north-east road

Police are appealing for information after a motorbike and car were involved in a serious crash in the north-east.

The incident on the A947 Dyce to Banff road happened just over one mile north of Oldmeldrum on the ‘Tullo Straight’ around 7.25pm on Wednesday, November 6.

The crash involved a grey Leximoto Michigan motorcycle and a silver Audi A3 and resulted in the 19-year-old male motorcyclist suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: “Our inquiries have established that a light coloured van stopped at the scene.

“We have not yet spoken to the occupant of this vehicle.

“If you were the driver or a passenger in this vehicle, or know who they are, I would urge you to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3657 of November 6.

“Anyone else with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer is also asked to get in touch.”