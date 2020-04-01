Appeal after series of break-ins on north-east street

Officers are appealing for information after a number of properties in a north-east town were broken into.

The incidents happened at around 12.30am yesterday in the MacDonald Drive area of Lossiemouth.

According to police a number of sheds and garages were broken into, with items recovered nearby.

Officers are looking to trace two men, believed to be in their 30s who were seen wearing dark clothes in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0067 on March 31 or call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.