Appeal after sentimental jewellery stolen from north-east home

Watches, rings and necklaces were taken from a north-east home during a sneak-in theft.

The items, inside a jewellery box and worth around £500, were taken from a property in the Blackhall Court area of Inverurie at some point between 5pm and 10pm last night.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Dalton said: “The jewellery taken was not high value in terms of monetary value however does hold significant sentimental value to the owner.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 4521 of 3 July 2019.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind all home owners to lock their doors and windows when leaving their properties unattended for any period of time.”