An appeal has been launched after a quad bike was stolen in the north-east.

The blue Yamaha YFZ450, with unique ACE stickers on the handlebars and red motorsport stickers above the rear wheels was taken from a property in the Whitecairns area between Monday July 1 and Tuesday July 2.

Two images of the bike, registration Q401 UDS, have been released by officers in a bid to find it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number CF0165650719A.