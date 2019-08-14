Appeal after quad bike stolen in north-east

Officers are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen in the north-east.

It is believed the vehicle was taken between 6.45pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday from the Cabrach area.

PC Lewin, who is investigating the theft, said: “We are appealing for information and would ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us.

“We believe a quad bike was sighted in the Huntly area at around 9:20pm on Saturday and our inquiries are ongoing to establish whether this was the stolen bike.

“I would urge anyone who has information to contact us on 101 quoting incident 1817 of 11 August. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”