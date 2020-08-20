Appeal after quad bike stolen from north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a north-east town.

The red and white Yamaha Raptor was taken from Dunnottar Road in Ellon at about 2.30am on Monday.

PC Shepherd said: “This is an unusual crime for Ellon and we are looking for anyone who may have seen the quad or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around that time.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”